Musa, Ighalo and Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Nigerian footballers took to their official social media accounts to celebrate Christmas.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

Several Super Eagles stars took to their social media accounts to celebrate the festive period with their families and loved ones.

Members of Nigeria's senior men's national football team were not left out of the Christmas celebrations as their joined their counterparts all over the world.

Players such as Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Peter Olayinka, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick celebrated Christmas showing off pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Union Berlin striker Awoniyi wrote, "Hallelujah. He is risen! He is risen! Let the whole wide earth rejoice.

"Death is conquered; man is free. Christ has won the victory. Merry Christmas from us."

NFF president Pinnick along with photos of his family wrote, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas with a BLESSED AND PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR."

Ighalo posted a picture of him and his children along with the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone."

Olayinka who plays with Slavia Prague said, "Olayinka Mr & Mrs Olayinka are wishing you a merry Christmas filled with Love, Happiness, and Peace."

Super Eagles captain Musa wrote, "It's not what's under the Christmas tree that matters, it's who is around it. Wishing you abundance, hope, peace, and a festive holiday season. "

