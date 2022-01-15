AFCON 2021: Moses Simon pips Awoniyi, Chukwueze to Man of the Match award

After missing out to Iheanacho against Egypt, Moses Simon gets the recognition he deserves.

Moses Simon
Moses Simon has been named the Man of the Match for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D game between Nigeria and Sudan played on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Simon was the standout performer as the Super Eagles booked their place in the round of 16 thanks to a 3-1 victory against Sudan in Garoua.

Simon provided the first goal for Samuel Chukwueze to put Nigeria in front. To start the second half he scored the third which sealed a comfortable win for Nigeria.·

Moses Simon was the best player of the pitch against Sudan
Moses Simon was the best player of the pitch against Sudan Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old had an impressive showing in Nigeria's opening group game against the Pharoahs' of Egypt.

However, the Man of the Match award for that encounter was given to Kelechi Iheanacho who scored what turned out to be the winner.

The Nantes forward has been a constant threat in attack for the Super Eagles in both games played.

He attempted 4 take-ons and completed 3 of them against the Jediane Falcons.

