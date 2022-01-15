AFCON 2021: Moses Simon pips Awoniyi, Chukwueze to Man of the Match award

Simon was the standout performer as the Super Eagles booked their place in the round of 16 thanks to a 3-1 victory against Sudan in Garoua.

Simon provided the first goal for Samuel Chukwueze to put Nigeria in front. To start the second half he scored the third which sealed a comfortable win for Nigeria.·

Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old had an impressive showing in Nigeria's opening group game against the Pharoahs' of Egypt.

However, the Man of the Match award for that encounter was given to Kelechi Iheanacho who scored what turned out to be the winner.

The Nantes forward has been a constant threat in attack for the Super Eagles in both games played.