'Mo Salah for Liverpool, Ofe nsalah for Egypt' Nigerians mock Liverpool star

Tosin Abayomi
Mohamed Salah could not reproduce his Liverpool performances against the Super Eagles.

Mohamed Salah was not effective against Nigeria

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was in action for 90 minutes as Egypt suffered a 1-0 loss to Nigeria in their opening group D game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The Pharaohs of Egypt came into the game as one of the tournament favorites while Nigeria was not seen as contenders given their shady preparation going into Cameroon.

The only goal of the game came in the 30th minute of the first half as Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho blasted the ball past Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The pre-match discussion was about if the Super Eagles of Nigeria could contain Mohamed Salah one of the best players in the world.

The 29-year-old forward has started the 2021/22 season on fire for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Before departing for the AFCON, Salah had already recorded 23 goals and nine assists in just 26 games played across all competitions.

The Super Eagles were able to limit his effectiveness in the game. Salah is one of the leading players in world football and recently made the final three nominees for the FIFA Best award.

Nigerians, therefore, took to social media to brag about the limitation of Salah in a crucial group game.

Here are the reactions below

Mohamed Salah did not impact the game between Nigeria and Egypt Pulse Nigeria
The Egyptian forward could not replicate his goalscoring form for Liverpool Pulse Nigeria
Mohamed Salah was compared to Nigerian goat meat Pulse Nigeria
Mohamed Salah and Egyot are now under pressure to win their next two games Pulse Nigeria

Salah and Egypt will hope to bounce back when they take on Guinea Bissau in their next group fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua

