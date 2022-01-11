'Mo Salah for Liverpool, Ofe nsalah for Egypt' Nigerians mock Liverpool star

The Pharaohs of Egypt came into the game as one of the tournament favorites while Nigeria was not seen as contenders given their shady preparation going into Cameroon.

The only goal of the game came in the 30th minute of the first half as Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho blasted the ball past Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The pre-match discussion was about if the Super Eagles of Nigeria could contain Mohamed Salah one of the best players in the world.

The 29-year-old forward has started the 2021/22 season on fire for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Before departing for the AFCON, Salah had already recorded 23 goals and nine assists in just 26 games played across all competitions.

The Super Eagles were able to limit his effectiveness in the game. Salah is one of the leading players in world football and recently made the final three nominees for the FIFA Best award.

Nigerians, therefore, took to social media to brag about the limitation of Salah in a crucial group game.

Here are the reactions below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria