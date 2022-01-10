Media Watch: Iheanacho and Onyekuru come close to blows before AFCON opener

The Super Eagles are in group D and continue training for the big game while some other African countries take to the pitch.

With the team waiting for their first game, players in camp are having a good time bonding with one another.

Pulse Nigeria

The players seem to be in good spirits given what they have been posting on social media.

The Super Eagles players are in high spirits ahead of their first game at the AFCON. Over the weekend the players bonded through playing video games.

Joe Aribo, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina were some of the players spotted getting involved with video games.

The Super Eagles have also been posting their meals on social media. The post that caught the attention of most Nigerian football fans was when they ate Eba and Egusi soup.

To wrap up the weekend, was a jovial exchange between Olympiacos forward Henry Onyekuru and Leicester City target man Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho and Onyekuru jokingly threatened to trade blows as they were disagreeing about their accommodation.