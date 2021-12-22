Manchester United stars return to training after Covid crisis [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Preparation has started for Manchester United's next league fixture.

Manchester United
Manchester United

After a break from training due to a Covid outbreak, several Manchester United stars are back to work at Carrington.

United had just seven available players and their clashes with Brentford and Brighton were called off.

To prevent further transmission, their Carrington training ground was temporarily shutdown but is now open.

Raphael Varane is set for a return with Manchester United
Raphael Varane is set for a return with Manchester United

The Red Devils have a Premier League fixture at Newcastle United and the stars are back preparing.

Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, and Mason Greenwood were among the stars in attendance.

Along with another staff member Manchester United’s boss, Ralf Rangnick was spotted in the back seat of a vehicle while captain Harry Maguire was also seen back at the training ground.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Raphael Varane were spotted.

Mason Greenwood returned to the Manchester United training ground
Mason Greenwood returned to the Manchester United training ground

According to reports, not all of United’s players were in attendance. Phil Jones, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo were not seen arriving at the training ground.

Manchester United's players are reportedly scheduled to turn up to training in batches to help in the battle against Covid.

The Red Devils will travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle United in a Premier League fixture scheduled for Monday, December 27, 2021.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

