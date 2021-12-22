Manchester United stars return to training after Covid crisis [Photos]

United had just seven available players and their clashes with Brentford and Brighton were called off.

To prevent further transmission, their Carrington training ground was temporarily shutdown but is now open.

Pulse Nigeria

The Red Devils have a Premier League fixture at Newcastle United and the stars are back preparing.

Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw, and Mason Greenwood were among the stars in attendance.

Along with another staff member Manchester United’s boss, Ralf Rangnick was spotted in the back seat of a vehicle while captain Harry Maguire was also seen back at the training ground.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, and Raphael Varane were spotted.

According to reports, not all of United’s players were in attendance. Phil Jones, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo were not seen arriving at the training ground.

Manchester United's players are reportedly scheduled to turn up to training in batches to help in the battle against Covid.