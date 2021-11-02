Patrice Evra is a name associated with the great Manchester United sides that conquered England, Europe, and ultimately the world at large. Now retired, Evra rarely gets talked about now that his playing days are behind him.
Manchester United legend Patrice Evra vibes to Burna Boy's Ye with school children
Nigerian music knows no bounds as Manchester United legend Patrice Evra gets school kids involved in singing 'Ye' by Burna Boy.
On this occasion, however, Evra poped up based on his association with the fast-growing Nigerian music industry.
Evra took to his official Instagram account to post a short clip that featured him and some school kids vibing to the song 'Ye' by Nigerian singer and rapper Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy.
The caption that came along with the video was: "Its all about the education !! 📖 Thank you @the_barlow_rc for having me it was a privilege to answer all your questions. 😅 HAPPY MONDAY EVERYONE!! Talk to me @burnaboygram 🔥🌶 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #mondaymotivation."
The video has since gone viral, and serves as a reminder of Evra's jovial personality during his playing days.
