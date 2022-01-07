Riyad Mahrez proposes with N220m ring, holds 'secret' Nikah ceremony

The 30-year-old rose to the top of the trends as details of his secret marriage to model Taylor Ward surfaced on social media.

According to a report by the Daily Sun, Mahrez secretly wedded Taylor, who is the daughter of former football star, Ashley Ward.

While on holiday in Mykonos, Greece, Mahrez proposed to Ward. The ring the Manchester City star bought to propose is reported to be worth £400,000 which is over 220 million in naira.

The two are now married with pictures of the ceremony surfacing online. The marriage was done under Islam Law as they were both dressed in all white for the Nikah and signed a legally binding contract.

The couple had to repeat the word “qubool” which means meaning “I accept” three times.

A source told the Sun, “Riyad and Taylor are now legally married under Islamic law following their ceremony late last year.

“For them as a couple, it was important to follow the traditions of his religion.

“The ceremony was short but sweet and has started them on their path to their second wedding which is very much going to be the main event. Taylor and Riyad are so excited and are very much in love.”

The ceremony was concluded after lunch by close friends in attendance. Taylor and Mahrez dated for 16 months before their engagement.

Last year the couple bought a £2million house in Cheshire. Taylor is now the second wife of Mahrez after he divorced the mother of his two kids in 2020 after six years of marriage.