Kylian Mbappe becomes global ambassador for Dior [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi

Kylian Mbappe continues to expand his brand off the football pitch.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been announced as the global ambassador of the French luxury fashion house.

The partnership between Mbappe and Dior was made known on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Mbappe took to his official Instagram account to post pictures to announce the collaboration with the Brand.

Along with photos was a message that said, "I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance.'

Dior also announced the new role of Mbappe with the brand on social media with a statement that said, "@Dior is pleased to announce world champion footballer @K.Mbappe as new ambassador for men’s fashion by @MrKimJones and the @DiorBeauty Sauvage fragrance."

The role of Mbappe was clearly defined to represent its male fragrance Sauvage designed by men’s creative director Kim Jones for the French house’s men’s fashion.

Dior initially started their collaboration with Mbappe when they signed a two-season deal with French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The teams' official wardrobe was designed by Jones which set things in motion.

Over the years, Mbappe has been involved with the Fashion house as he was spotted in Dior’s Kaws Bees sweatshirts and denim pieces on several occasions.

No stranger to the fashion house, they also designed tuxedos which he wore to the Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

In 2020, as a birthday present, he received a pair of the sold-out and highly coveted and Air Jordan I High OG Dior from Dior’s artistic director

As the latest brand ambassador, Mbappe joins Nina Dobrev, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Anna-Taylor Joy, Yara Shahidi Pierre Casiraghi, and Iris Law.

