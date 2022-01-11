Kelechi Iheanacho beats Salah, Simon to win Man of the Match award

The 25-year-old received the ball from Joe Aribo in the 30th minute to score the only goal of the game.

AFP

The Leicester City man featured for 80 minutes before he was substituted for Huesca midfielder Kelechi Nwakali.

For his winning strike, Iheanacho was voted as the Man of the Match by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Speaking after the game, Iheanacho stated he was delighted with the result and the award.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “It’s a massive win for us. We prepared and worked so hard for this game and we are happy with the result. This is surely a good start for us and I hope it will help us in subsequent games.

“We were not scared of the Egyptians. We studied them very well and it showed our performance. This is a good start for us and Nigerians can be sure we will do our best in this competition.