Jordan Nwora was a representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks as they visited the white house on Monday, November 8th.
Nigerian basketball star Jordan Nwora teases dream to become POTUS in 2050 (video)
D'Tigers star Jordan Nwora was part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that visited the white house.
Nwora a member of Nigeria's men's senior basketball known as D'Tigers was part of the Bucks team that beat the Phoenix Suns to win the 2020/21 NBA Championship.
Nwora campaigning to become POTUS in 2050
Speaking at the white house, Nwora hinted at running for office. He said, "Jordan Nwora checking in again, we at the white house today. And were because we won a championship.
Ring's crazy, I let them know earlier I'm gonna be running for president in 2050 go crazy, everybody vote for me. I'm gonna have a crazy campaign.
You know it's always been a dream of mine. It's fuel to the fire coming here today. Fun experience, until next year when we do it again."
Nwora who was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks went to college at Louisville.
He has dual citizenship as he was born in Buffalo, New York, which is a necessity to realize his dream of becoming the President of the United States of America.
