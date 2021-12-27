John Terry set for dream return to Chelsea as coach

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The Former defender captain is set to join the coaching staff at Chelsea.

John Terry
John Terry

After five years, John Terry is set for a sensational return to Chelsea Football Club.

Recommended articles

Terry left Chelsea after they won the 2016/17 Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea legend did not want to face the Blues so he joined Aston Villa, then in the Championship.

He retired at Aston Villa and started his coaching career as part of Dean Smith's staff.

However, Terry left his role at Aston Villa in search of a Premier League managerial role.

The difficulty to lead a top-flight team has now been recognized by Terry hence a return to Chelsea.

Terry has now set his sights on a role in the Championship following the footsteps of former England teammates Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

John Terry made over 700 appearances for Chelsea
John Terry made over 700 appearances for Chelsea omnisports

According to several sources, Terry returns to Chelsea not under Thomas Tuchel's staff but as a youth development coach.

Terry's home is near Chelsea's training facility and his new role with the club will help him continue with his coaching badges.

Some of the former Chelsea players currently working with the club were influential in Terry's return.

Carlo Cudicini loan technical officer, Neil Bath academy director, and Technical and performance advisor Petr Cech all played with Terry during his time at Chelsea.

After a spell with Derby County in the Championship, Frank Lampard a former Chelsea great was given the first team job at Chelsea.

John Terry is set to return to Chelsea
John Terry is set to return to Chelsea omnisports

Lampard only stayed 18 months before Roman Abramovich lost patience. Terry has previously stated that he hopes to one day be in charge of his boyhood club.

Speaking to The Times he said, "There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.

"I look at Lamps [Frank Lampard] and Stevie [Gerrard] and the success they’ve both had. Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

"l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now."

Terry made over 700 appearances for Chelsea and will continue his relationship with the Club

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

John Terry set for dream return to Chelsea as coach

John Terry set for dream return to Chelsea as coach

Being 100% honest, I can't guarantee it - Rafael Nadal not confident of playing in the Australia Open

"Being 100% honest, I can't guarantee it" - Rafael Nadal not confident of playing in the Australia Open

Australian Open: Uncertainty once again surrounds Novak Djokovic's involvement

Australian Open: Uncertainty once again surrounds Novak Djokovic's involvement

Ex-Formula 1 driver arrested for setting off firecrackers on a window

Ex-Formula 1 driver arrested for setting off firecrackers on a window

Nigeria AFCON squad: One striker too many?

Nigeria AFCON squad: One striker too many?

Lukaku proves his worth as Chelsea outclass Villa

Lukaku proves his worth as Chelsea outclass Villa

Trending

Musa, Ighalo and Super Eagles stars celebrate Christmas [Photos]

Super Eagles

Fans react as 'Muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Mohamed Salah

Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Romario show off dazzling skills at beach football tournament [Video]

Ronaldinho and Romario

Algerian star Sofiane Lokar dies from heart attack while playing on Christmas day

Algeria