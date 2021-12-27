John Terry set for dream return to Chelsea as coach

Terry left Chelsea after they won the 2016/17 Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea legend did not want to face the Blues so he joined Aston Villa, then in the Championship.

He retired at Aston Villa and started his coaching career as part of Dean Smith's staff.

However, Terry left his role at Aston Villa in search of a Premier League managerial role.

The difficulty to lead a top-flight team has now been recognized by Terry hence a return to Chelsea.

Terry has now set his sights on a role in the Championship following the footsteps of former England teammates Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

omnisports

According to several sources, Terry returns to Chelsea not under Thomas Tuchel's staff but as a youth development coach.

Terry's home is near Chelsea's training facility and his new role with the club will help him continue with his coaching badges.

Some of the former Chelsea players currently working with the club were influential in Terry's return.

Carlo Cudicini loan technical officer, Neil Bath academy director, and Technical and performance advisor Petr Cech all played with Terry during his time at Chelsea.

After a spell with Derby County in the Championship, Frank Lampard a former Chelsea great was given the first team job at Chelsea.

omnisports

Lampard only stayed 18 months before Roman Abramovich lost patience. Terry has previously stated that he hopes to one day be in charge of his boyhood club.

Speaking to The Times he said, "There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.

"I look at Lamps [Frank Lampard] and Stevie [Gerrard] and the success they’ve both had. Lamps in his first season at Chelsea, and what Stevie’s done up at Rangers is unbelievable.

"l probably wasn’t ready to go into coaching then. I am now."