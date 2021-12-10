Jay-Jay Okocha: Ozil, Fenerbahçe celebrate Super Eagles legend [Photos]

The 48-year-old was presented with a new Fenerbahçe jersey by their first team captain German midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The celebration of Okocha came just before Fenerbahçe's final Europa League group game of the 2021/22 season against German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pulse Nigeria

A statement about the celebration on the official website of the club said, "The captain of our Football A Team, our world-famous star player Mesut Özil presented the jersey to Jay-Jay Okocha, one of the legends of our Fenerbahçe.

"We hosted our legendary Nigerian player Jay-Jay Okocha at our stadium to watch Fenerbahçe's match against Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu in the 6th and last week of UEFA Europa League Group D.

"Before the match, our captain Mesut Özil presented Okocha the number 10 Fenerbahçe jersey with his name on it. Our fans, who came to our stadium to watch the match, showed great interest to Jay-Jay Okocha with applause and cheers."

Pulse Nigeria

Okocha's presentation was one to remember for the Fenerbahçe fans as he scored in his first four games against rivals Galatasaray.

After four years with Eintracht Frankfurt, Okocha joined Fenerbahçe in 1996. He went on to spend two seasons with the Turkish side contributing 30 goals in a total of 63 games across all competitions.