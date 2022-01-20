How Iheanacho cried after being dropped from AFCON 2019 squad - John Ogu

Ogu was in the team that went on to win a bronze medal at the tournament.

According to Ogu, he is happy that Iheanacho is doing well for the Super Eagles at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon after being dropped for the previous edition.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Ogu has explained the reaction of Iheanacho after being dropped by Rohr.

He said, "One person I’m most proud of is Kelechi Ihenacho. I remember the last Afcon he was dropped. He was crying so hard and didn’t want to really talk to anyone. I’m so happy for him Today @67Kelechi."

Ogu then went on to state that he predicted the team would be successful in Cameroon after winning their opening three games.

"I said too many hungry players in the team, una say boys dey chop pondo and egusi before first game abi .. How e be now ? 9pts in the Bag.

"Catching Cruise y’all. To be honest I’m so proud of our boys. Everybody so dedicated, fights for each other. Congratulations to our Super Eagles."