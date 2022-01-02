Odion Ighalo to join Super Eagles camp after 1st Sunday, shows off smart natives [Photos]

Known for his stylish outfits, Ighalo stated the year 2022 with a native attire.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has once again taken to social media to show off a stylish outfit.

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the first Sunday in the new year on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The former Manchester United striker was recently top of the pulse picks for the best-dressed Nigerian athletes in 2021.

Ighalo showed off a navy blue native attire known as an agbada in the post.

The pictures also came with a message that said, "On Christ The Solid Rock I Stand and all Other Grounds are Sinking Sand.. 2022 OUR YEAR OF DOMINION🤍🦅🙏🏾 #happynewyear #firstsundayoftheyear #blessed #grateful #gratitudeisamustforme"

The post by the 32-year-old comes after he scored the winning goal for Al-Shabab as they recorded a 4-3 away victory against Al-Ahli Saudi in a Saudi Arabia Professional League fixture on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

With the game level at 3-3, Ighalo converted a ball through to him by Argentine midfielder Ever Banega in the 73rd minute to put Al-Shabab ahead.

It turned out to be the winner as Al-Shabab held on for all three points.

The game against Al-Ahli Saudi was Ighalo's last for Al-Shabab as he is set to join up with the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

