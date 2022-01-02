Erling Haaland has given a hint on where next he will play after he is done with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
'I will play in Spain' Erling Haaland sends come-get-me plea to Barcelona and Real Madrid
The Norwegian striker already sees a future away from Germany in Spain.
The 21-year-old striker has been linked with a possible move away from the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season.
The German league is on break and Haaland decided to use the opportunity to relax.
Haaland was spotted on holiday in Marbella and ran into some fans. The fans seized the opportunity to ask the Norwegian star about his next club.
The fans were shocked when Haaland responded to the question by stating that he will 'play here in Spain'
Haaland has been linked with the two Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona according to his agent Mino Raiola.
It has been reported by several outlets that Haaland has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Dortmund for just £64million.
The valuation of his transfer has gathered interest from the biggest clubs in Europe. With Haaland now confirming that his future lies in Spain both Real Madrid and Barcelona are now frontrunners for his signature.
Barcelona have already taken a huge chunk of their transfer budget to lure Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.
It is unlikely that Haaland will leave Dortmund during the transfer window according to several reports which means that both Barcelona and Madrid will get into a bidding war to secure his signing by offering competitive wage packages.