'I was destined to meet Cristiano Ronaldo' - Georgina Rodriguez

Rodriguez made a stance on where she stands with the Portuguese football icon in an interview with the Spanish edition of the popular magazine Cosmopolitan.

In the interview, Rodriguez who is expecting twins explained why she has over 28 million followers on Instagram.

She responded, "Let no one tell us where we are capable of going. I do it because I feel that many people identify with me.

"I think of the young girls and boys who want to leave their home to study abroad and have no facilities. But little by little, looking for life, they achieve their goals",

On her relationship with Manchester United forward Ronaldo, Rodriguez stated that their meeting was not by luck.

Rodriguez stated that she comes from a very religious background which influenced her thought process to believe in destiny.

She said, "I firmly believe in destiny. But even more in karma. What you give you receive," he ditch. And in God? "All my life I have had him very present because I studied in a religious school. But yes, I have always felt very sheltered and protected by him. I am eternally grateful. He has advised me and has guided me until today."

Rodriguez then went on to state that she enjoys helping people. This is very much reflected in her family as she only gave birth to one of Ronaldo's four children.

She said, "My mantra is: 'Do good and don't look at whom.' On the way there are obstacles and you have to decide. You have to be a good person, have values, act from the heart and not want to hurt anyone.

"Since I was little, I have loved helping. I would do the shopping for my older neighbors or wash the curtains and then hang them up. Each one does it as best they can. And I will tell you that if now I can contribute even more, why not? I am delighted to do it ",