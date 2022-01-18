How Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf and captain Musa voted in FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year

Tosin Abayomi
Musa and Salisu did not have the same selections for the award.

Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Monday, January 18 was named the 2021 Men’s Best Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Award.

Lewandowski emerged winner ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to the top award.

The general public, journalists, national team coaches, and captains are afforded 25% of the overall vote for the award winner.

Just like their counterparts across the world, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and head coach Salisu Yusuf cast their votes on which player should win the award.

Yusuf had the responsibility to vote in the capacity of the head coach after German tactician Gernot Rohr was dismissed.

Super Eagles captain Musa voted for eventual winner Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho

Coach Yusuf voted for Jorginho, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne. Media member Christian Okpara voted N’Golo Kanté, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah.

Robert Lewandowski beat Salah and Messi to the award
Captain Musa voted for Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel, and Antonio Conte. Coach Yusuf Thomas voted Tuchel, Roberto Mancini, and Pep Guardiola.

Media member Okpara voted for Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel, and Pep Guardiola.

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala voted for Alexia Putellas Caroline Graham and Hansen Aitana Bonmatí

Coach Randy Waldrum voted for Vivianne Miedema, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso.

Oshoala voted for Lluís Cortés, Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman. Waldrum voted Lluís Cortés, Bev Priestman and Emma Hayes.

