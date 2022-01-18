How Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf and captain Musa voted in FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year

Lewandowski emerged winner ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to the top award.

The general public, journalists, national team coaches, and captains are afforded 25% of the overall vote for the award winner.

Just like their counterparts across the world, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and head coach Salisu Yusuf cast their votes on which player should win the award.

Yusuf had the responsibility to vote in the capacity of the head coach after German tactician Gernot Rohr was dismissed.

Player of the Year

Super Eagles captain Musa voted for eventual winner Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho

Coach Yusuf voted for Jorginho, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne. Media member Christian Okpara voted N’Golo Kanté, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah.

Pulse Nigeria

Coach of the Year

Captain Musa voted for Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel, and Antonio Conte. Coach Yusuf Thomas voted Tuchel, Roberto Mancini, and Pep Guardiola.

Media member Okpara voted for Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel, and Pep Guardiola.

Women's Player of the Year

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala voted for Alexia Putellas Caroline Graham and Hansen Aitana Bonmatí

Coach Randy Waldrum voted for Vivianne Miedema, Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso.

Women's Coach of the Year