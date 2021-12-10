RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

The Olympiacos star celebrated his son as he turned four.

Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has taken to social media to celebrate his son as he turned four on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Recommended articles

Onye is Onyekuru's first son with his wife Esty. Born on December 10, 2017, he turned four.

The 24-year-old celebrated his firstborn son Onye through a post on his official Instagram handle.

The post came with photos of his son and a message that said, "My big champ. Happy birthday my boy

"I will watch the world burn to see you happy son, grow and conquer the world super proud of you my smart boy..love u mini Onye #big4."

Henry Onyekuru took to social media to celebrate his son
Henry Onyekuru took to social media to celebrate his son Pulse Nigeria

The post came after Onyekuru was in action for Greek football giants Olympiacos in a 1-0 away loss against Belgian First Division outfit Royal Antwerp on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The Nigerian striker was in action for 60 minutes before being replaced by Marios Vrousai in the loss.

Onyekuru is expected to return to action when Olympiacos host Aris in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Martial drops transfer bombshell, confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Quiz: Can you name these European Stadiums by their Capacity ?

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray ends 5-year relationship with Coach Delgado ahead of Australian Open

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Former NBA Star Shaq explains why he supports Staples Centre name change

Former NBA Star Shaq explains why he supports Staples Centre name change

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Can you name the football teams based in London?

Can you name the football teams based in London?

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Trending

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles striker breaks silence on social media, returns to training

Victor Osimhen

Cristiano Ronaldo avoids pitch invader in Manchester United's victory against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Odion Ighalo