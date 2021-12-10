Henry Onyekuru: Super Eagles forward celebrates son's 4th birthday [Photos]

Onye is Onyekuru's first son with his wife Esty. Born on December 10, 2017, he turned four.

The 24-year-old celebrated his firstborn son Onye through a post on his official Instagram handle.

The post came with photos of his son and a message that said, "My big champ. Happy birthday my boy

"I will watch the world burn to see you happy son, grow and conquer the world super proud of you my smart boy..love u mini Onye #big4."

Pulse Nigeria

The post came after Onyekuru was in action for Greek football giants Olympiacos in a 1-0 away loss against Belgian First Division outfit Royal Antwerp on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The Nigerian striker was in action for 60 minutes before being replaced by Marios Vrousai in the loss.