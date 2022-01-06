'He won nine rounds I won three' - Anthony Joshua reveals strategy to beat Usyk in rematch

The 32-year-old lost the WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF heavyweight championship belts to Ukrainian Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London back in September 2021.

In an interview with Skysports, Joshua explained how he has been dealing with the defeat and steps taken to reclaim the belts.

Joshua then highlighted changes he has made and the importance of the rematch against Usyk.

He said; "Let's focus on quality. Let's focus on what's needed and it has to come from the top down.

"I'm the last piece if the puzzle, I'm the last performance so we're talking about game planning, mindset, brain training, our approach to sparring and what we're getting out of it.

"Mindset training in terms of what I'm listening to.

"Not just musically but like motivational speeches and stuff like that because this is the biggest stage of my career fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world."

Also in the clip, Joshua analyzed what went wrong in the first fight and what is needed to emerge victorious in the second meeting.

He said; "I always had that stigma of not being able to box, being a big stiff bodybuilder so I said 'alright cool, let me practice my boxing,' so I tried practicing my boxing with Usyk.

"It didn't go my way in the decision, he won nine rounds I won three, next fight I win four more rounds and I win.

"So let me simplify that matter and I will then get on the road to being undisputed champion again."