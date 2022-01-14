'Ayew was selfish' Ghanaian fans make excuses for late equalizer by Gabon

After a 1-0 loss to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their opening group game, the Black Stars of Ghana were hoping to bounce back against Gabon.

It was a shaky start for Ghana but against the run of play in the 18th-minute captain, Ander Ayew received a ball from Thomas Partey and blasted it past the Gabon goalkeeper to put Ghana in front.

Ghana took the lead to the halftime break and were defended for most of the second half aiming to secure all three points.

With just two minutes left in regulation time, Jim Allevinah equalized for Gabon as both sides shared a point each.

During the game, Ghanaians were full of praise for captain Ayew who scored their only goal of the game.

Ayew became the first Ghanaian to score 10 goals in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The heroics of Ayew sparked comparisons with Argentine maestro Lionel Messi who recently won his seventh Balon D'Or award Messi based on similarities of their left foot.

However, after the game, Ayew went from hero to villain as Ghanaian's pointed out his selfishness costing the team another goal.

Ghana with one point are now behind both Morocco on six points and Gabon with four points in the group.