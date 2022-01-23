In the early hours of Sunday, January 23,, 2022 Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision to retain his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title
UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title
The man from Cameroon continues to be the baddest man on the planet.
AT UFC 270, Ngannou from Cameroon won a close contest according to the judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) narrowly edging out Gane at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States of America.
Ngannou who is a feared knockout artist handed Gane a former teammate his first professional loss by adjusting his game plan after some early difficulty and showing his evolution as a fighter.
Speaking after the fight with Joe Rogan, Ngannou revealed that he came into the octagon with an injury which affected him performance against Gane.
He said, "It's been a very tough training camp. Very tough 10 months.
"A lot of shit. Three weeks ago, I hurt my knee. Tore my MCL completely, hurt my ACL and other stuff."
Gane came into the fight as the with the interim belt but the defeat means that Ngannou has unified the division as the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion achieved by showing off a well-rounded game.