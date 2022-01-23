UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title

AT UFC 270, Ngannou from Cameroon won a close contest according to the judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) narrowly edging out Gane at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States of America.

Pulse Nigeria

Ngannou who is a feared knockout artist handed Gane a former teammate his first professional loss by adjusting his game plan after some early difficulty and showing his evolution as a fighter.

Speaking after the fight with Joe Rogan, Ngannou revealed that he came into the octagon with an injury which affected him performance against Gane.

He said, "It's been a very tough training camp. Very tough 10 months.

"A lot of shit. Three weeks ago, I hurt my knee. Tore my MCL completely, hurt my ACL and other stuff."