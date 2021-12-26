Fans react as 'muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Like most football superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, and others Salah joined in celebrating the Christmas holiday.

The 29-year-old forward took to his official Instagram account to post photos of himself, his wife, and two daughters to celebrate the special occasion.

Along with the photos was a caption that said, "Merry Christmas."

The Christmas period is used to celebrate the day Jesus Christ savior of Christians was brought into the earth.

Salah who comes from Egypt is known to be a devout Muslim. Some section of Muslim fans took to social media to criticize Salah for his decision to celebrate Christmas.

See reactions below

This is not the first time Salah would post about celebrating Christmas despite his religion.

The backlash Salah received was not just from fans in his own country but all over the world.

The top scorer in the Premier League has not responded to the backlash on social media as he prepares for a return to the pitch after missing Liverpool's last game in which they booked a place in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.