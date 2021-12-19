'Everything he told me he did' - Cristiano Ronaldo appreciates Sir Alex Ferguson impact

The 36-year-old sat down with the former Manchester United manager as they discussed how their relationship flourished.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United back in 2003 and was with the Red Devils until 2009.

In the sit-down, Ferguson explained the importance of communication to their relationship.

Ronaldo was not very fluent in English but Ferguson took it upon himself to help him settle in Manchester.

Ferguson said, “For communication in my particular job as manager it's vital in terms of giving value to all your staff.

“It doesn't matter if it's one of my players or staff, or the groundsmen. I think leadership and communication are entwined together, without question. In the case of Cristiano, he was only a young boy when he came to us so it was important to make him feel comfortable.”

According to Ronaldo, Ferguson explained to him that he will not play all the games in his first season.

He went on to say that the manager communicating well with him led to his outstanding performances.

Ronaldo said, “Everything that he said to me, he did.

“It's difficult, you understand. Imagine you're an 18-year-old, you arrive from Sporting and you play with the stars: Giggs, Scholes, Keane, Solskjaer. I was a little bit nervous but he helped me a lot by the communication.

"He called me sometimes to his office with the translator there, but it doesn't matter. The important thing is to tell me things to help me to grow up like a person, like a player, and since day one, everything that he told me did. So I appreciate that a lot.

“I always say that for me he's like a father for me in football.”

Ronaldo then stated how Ferguson reacted when he lost his father.

He said, “Probably he doesn't remember, but I will say it because it's a beautiful story. One day, my father was in hospital, and I was so emotional, very low. And I spoke with him and he said: ‘Cristiano, go there for two or three days.’ We had difficult games and I was a key player in that moment.

“He said: ‘It will be tough because we have difficult games, but I understand your situation and I’ll leave you [out] and you can go and see your father.’

"For me, these are the most important things – apart from winning Champions Leagues, to win the Premier League, to win cups and stuff. So I have to appreciate him because what he said to me, he always did. I have to appreciate that.”

From being a teenage sensation signed from the Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo went on to become an icon at Old Trafford in six seasons.