Emmanuel Dennis wins Watford Player and Goal of the Month awards for December

The Nigerian star has been rewarded for his performance in December.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has emerged winner of two Watford monthly awards.

Watford announced that Dennis received the club's Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for December.

This is the third time Dennis will take home the Player of the Month award as he was also victorious in August and November due to his impressive start to the season.

Dennis beat women's team representatives Golden Girls Emma Beckett and Georgie Ferguson as well as Men's teammate Moussa Sissoko to emerge winner of the Player of the Month accolade.

He now has eight goals this season with three in December against Chelsea, Brentford, and West Ham United despite several Watford games postponed due to the Covid crisis.

Dennis had two goals nominated for this award competing with three other strikes from the month.

It was his goal in the defeat to West Ham that emerged as the best of the month.

After dribbling past two West Ham center backs, Dennis was able to find the top corner with his left foot.

Watford struggled to get positive results in the games played in December.

Dennis who did not join up with the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad will hope to continue his good form when Watford travels to face Leicester City in a FA Cup fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2021.

