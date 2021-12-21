Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Tyson Fury and Raheem Sterling to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The teenage tennis sensation beat Tom Daley who is into Diving, Cyclist Sarah Storey, and swimmer Adam Peaty to win the award.

Other nominees include Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling who was England's top scorer at Euro 2020 as well as Tyson Fury who beat Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight belt.

The 18-year-old took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her latest achievement.

She said, "me & my spoty🥰i’m honoured just to be amongst the other great nominees, let alone win. Thank you to everyone who voted & supported this entire year."

Falling short at Wimbledon, Raducanu was victorious at the US Open. Speaking about her achievement she said, “Thank you so much to all the voters and all of the fans, for all of the support I received this past year, it’s been absolutely insane, especially the energy I felt at Wimbledon this year and playing in front of my home crowd. That was something I have never felt before so thank you very much.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to my team, thank you for all your hard work and efforts over the years. My team, my past coaches, the LTA, my family and friends, thank you so much."

Upon receiving her award, Raducanu was full of praise for other nominees Sterling and Fury.

She said, “Thank you, it’s such an honour to be amongst the nominees. Congrats to you for such an amazing year and all your achievements.

“To win, it’s pretty amazing to me. I am really happy with this of course and I watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up, so I’m really humbled to join the amazing past winners.

“I’m very happy for British tennis that we managed to get this award again.”

“Congrats to everyone else’s teams as well, it’s definitely a team effort, so thanks to everyone and see you soon.”