My grandmother would've awarded us penalty, Egypt coach blasts referee after loss to Nigeria

While the Nigerian team has been celebrating a much-needed win to start the campaign at the tournament, the Egyptians are not impressed with the outcome.

According to Egypt's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz, the result was not fair based on decisions made by the referee.

Queiroz, in his post-match conference, stated that the Pharaohs should have been awarded a penalty.

Moses Simon slipped and brought down Zizo ten minutes to the end of the game and the Egyptian players gathered around center referee Bakary Gassama to award a penalty.

The Gambian official did not agree with their claims as he stated that the initial foul was committed by the Zamalek winger.

The decision was also reviewed by the video assistant referee and the decision by Gassama stood.

Speaking about the game, Queiroz was not happy with the VAR decision that could have earned the North Africans a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Africa Foot, United Queiroz said, "In the second half, there was a penalty very clear for us that the referee did not whistle, and the VAR did not intervene.

"Maybe at that time the VAR was not working. There was a penalty. It was not our day, it was also not a good day for refereeing.

"Even my grandmother would have blown for this penalty on the fault on our player. It's a disaster because there are referees from VAR.

"This is unacceptable. Watch the action yourself. It's amazing that with all these referees, no one indicated the fault".