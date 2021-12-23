D'Tigers star Jordan Nwora trends with nasty move in Milwaukee Bucks win [Video]

Nwora who was born in the United States of America (USA) is a key figure in Nigeria's senior men's basketball team known as D'Tigers.

Nwora produced a moment of magic in the Milwaukee Bucks 126-106 victory against the Houston Rockets early Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Bucks star player of Nigerian descent Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing due to health and safety protocols.

Pulse Nigeria

The absence of Giannis meant that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer had to give more game time to Nwora.

The 23-year-old was given 27 minutes of action as the Bucks cruised to a blowout win against Rockets in front of their home fans at the Fiserv Forum, Wisconsin.

Nwora put up 18 points nine rebounds and contributed two assists in his teams' victory.

The stand-out moment from the game however was when Nwora pulled off a nasty move to go past Rockets wing Armoni Brooks and drained a three-point shot.

Upon pulling off the insane move, Nwora celebrated by mocking Brooks who staggered in the play.

Along with the clip on the Bucks official Instagram account was a message that said, "Don't do 'em like that Jordan!"

The move by Nwora trended on social media with several basketball lovers hailing the play.

Nwora drafted by the Bucks from Louisville University has now blossomed into a key role player.