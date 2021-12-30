Chimezie Metu's buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifts Kings over Mavericks[Video]

Metu started the game between the western conference rivals on NBA TV on the bench.

He would have a very productive impact from the bench defending Mavericks big men Dwight Powell, Moses Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

The 24-year-old power forward was in action for 20 minutes and 13 seconds.

Metu had a decent showing as both sides traded baskets and made runs throughout the entirety of the game.

With 3.8 seconds left in the game, Metu was among the final selected by head coach Alvin Gentry to end the game for the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings were down two points to the Dallas Mavericks, Harrison Barnes inbounded the ball to DeAaron Fox who drove to the basket and dished to a wide-open Metu standing behind the three-point line.

Metu did not hesitate and drained the three-point shot at the buzzer to give the Kings a 95-94 victory against the Mavericks.

Metu who plays for Nigeria's senior men's national team known as D'Tigers was born in Los Angeles, California in 1997.

The 24-year-old had a very productive game with 11 points from four for eight field goals. He also contributed eight rebounds.