Davido becomes ambassador for sports brand Puma [Photos]

Puma announced Davido as their ambassador on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Puma's General Manager Johan Kuhlo issued a statement explaining the decision of the company to make Davido a brand ambassador.

He said, “We could not be more excited to welcome Davido to the PUMA family!. “Throughout our history, PUMA has had strong roots in Africa, football and beyond. Signing Davido is both a clear commitment to Africa as a key market and a sign that African culture is becoming more and more relevant globally."

Davido is expected to market the company’s Basketball and Football styles and revealed his excitement in a message on the Puma official website.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “Growing up, I saw PUMA play an important part in African sports, sponsoring many different football federations.

“I also saw the kind of family PUMA had built with the likes of Usain Bolt, Maradona, Neymar, Jay Z, Nipsey, Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton among other super stars and I thought, that’s an amazing family to be a part of! All these contribute to my excitement to collaborate with this brand and take it to the next level in Nigeria, Africa as well as with fans across the world.”