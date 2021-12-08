RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Cyriel Dessers: Super Eagles striker celebrates 2 awards on 27th birthday

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Dessers was rewarded for the fine form finding the back of the net in November.

Cyriel Dessers
Cyriel Dessers

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers received two monthly awards on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Dessers was the recipient of Feyenoord's Goal of the Month and Player of the Month accolades.

The Nigerian striker scored four goals in five games across all competitions in the month of November for the Dutch side.

Two of the goals were dramatic late winners in the UEFA Europa League while the other two came in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Dessers was presented with the award on his birthday on the official Feyenoord Instagram account.

It was a memorable month for Dessers who has been a top performer for Feyenoord since he joined from Belgium First Division side Racing Club Genk.

The official handle of the Super Eagles of Nigeria also celebrated Dessers on his special day.

Along with a photo of the forward was a message that said, "Happy birthday Cyriel Dessers. Have a good one."

Dessers is expected to return to action when Feyenoord welcomes Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa in their final Europa League group stage fixture scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021.





