Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo junior is with the Red side of Manchester as he continues his development to become a professional footballer.

After Manchester United were embarrassed in the derby to neighbors Manchester City, Ronaldo junior was in action for their academy side.

To support Ronaldo junior was his father's partner Georgina Rodriguez. Also, present to cheer for him at the sidelines were his siblings Eva, Mateo, and Alana.

Rodriguez took to her official Instagram account to post a picture of herself and the children on the side of the pitch with Ronaldo Jr with a caption that said, 'Supporting my big boy,' with football and heart emojis.