RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Georgina Rodriguez chose to support Cristiano Ronaldo's firstborn on the day Manchester United suffered a defeat in the derby.

Cristiano
Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo junior is in the spotlight once again following his switch to the Manchester United academy program.

Recommended articles

Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo junior is with the Red side of Manchester as he continues his development to become a professional footballer.

After Manchester United were embarrassed in the derby to neighbors Manchester City, Ronaldo junior was in action for their academy side.

To support Ronaldo junior was his father's partner Georgina Rodriguez. Also, present to cheer for him at the sidelines were his siblings Eva, Mateo, and Alana.

Rodriguez took to her official Instagram account to post a picture of herself and the children on the side of the pitch with Ronaldo Jr with a caption that said, 'Supporting my big boy,' with football and heart emojis.

Rodriguez who is pregnant with twins for Cristiano Ronaldo has evidently taken up a motherly role in the life of the youngster whose grandmother claims that at this age is better than his father.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Returning fans to play key part in Asian World Cup qualifying

Returning fans to play key part in Asian World Cup qualifying

'We're pioneers' - Barca's La Masia finally opens its doors to women

'We're pioneers' - Barca's La Masia finally opens its doors to women

Balogun, Ndidi, Musa and Chukwueze depart to join Super Eagles camp (photos)

Balogun, Ndidi, Musa and Chukwueze depart to join Super Eagles camp (photos)

Zlatan jokes of 'old body and young mind' ahead of Sweden return

Zlatan jokes of 'old body and young mind' ahead of Sweden return

The Weekend: Ndidi, Amoo, Simon, Osimhen

The Weekend: Ndidi, Amoo, Simon, Osimhen

Gossip: Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard named favourite for Norwich City vacant role

Gossip: Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard named favourite for Norwich City vacant role

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Trending

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra vibes to Burna Boy's Ye with school children

Evra

Liverpool prepare again for Atletico amid feud over style, character

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone (left) and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp (right) go head to head again on Wednesday in the Champions League. Creator: Paul ELLIS

Marsch struggles to steady RB Leipzig's erratic form

RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has seen his side struggle with erratic results this season Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Kanu