Cristiano Ronaldo junior is in the spotlight once again following his switch to the Manchester United academy program.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr cheered by his dad's partner Georgina Rodriguez at Manchester United academy game
Georgina Rodriguez chose to support Cristiano Ronaldo's firstborn on the day Manchester United suffered a defeat in the derby.
Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo junior is with the Red side of Manchester as he continues his development to become a professional footballer.
After Manchester United were embarrassed in the derby to neighbors Manchester City, Ronaldo junior was in action for their academy side.
To support Ronaldo junior was his father's partner Georgina Rodriguez. Also, present to cheer for him at the sidelines were his siblings Eva, Mateo, and Alana.
Rodriguez took to her official Instagram account to post a picture of herself and the children on the side of the pitch with Ronaldo Jr with a caption that said, 'Supporting my big boy,' with football and heart emojis.
Rodriguez who is pregnant with twins for Cristiano Ronaldo has evidently taken up a motherly role in the life of the youngster whose grandmother claims that at this age is better than his father.
