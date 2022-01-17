Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after receiving FIFA Special Award

It was an important occasion for Ronaldo who was in attendance at the ceremony despite most nominees joining the virtual event.

The 36-year-old was all smiles as he received the accolade from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Now in the latter stages of his career, Ronaldo hinted at a possible retirement sooner than most fans expect.

When asked about his longevity in the game, Ronaldo replied with a vague answer.

He said, "I still have the passion for the game. To entertain myself. I've played football since I was five, six. When I go to the pitch I'm still enjoying.

"My motivation is still there. I'm 37, I feel good. I've worked hard since I was 18. I hope to play four or five years more, it's all about mentally. If you treat your body good, it's going to give it back."

The reply by Ronaldo gave fans cause for concern about his departure from the game.