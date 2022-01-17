Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after receiving FIFA Special Award

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The 36-year-old may be hanging up his boots sooner than you think.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

On Monday, January, 17, 2022 Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo received the FIFA Special Award for breaking the men's all time goal scoring record last year.

It was an important occasion for Ronaldo who was in attendance at the ceremony despite most nominees joining the virtual event.

The 36-year-old was all smiles as he received the accolade from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Now in the latter stages of his career, Ronaldo hinted at a possible retirement sooner than most fans expect.

When asked about his longevity in the game, Ronaldo replied with a vague answer.

He said, "I still have the passion for the game. To entertain myself. I've played football since I was five, six. When I go to the pitch I'm still enjoying.

"My motivation is still there. I'm 37, I feel good. I've worked hard since I was 18. I hope to play four or five years more, it's all about mentally. If you treat your body good, it's going to give it back."

The reply by Ronaldo gave fans cause for concern about his departure from the game.

After another award, Ronaldo will hope to be ready for Manchester United's next Premier League fixture against Brentford scheduled for Wednesday, January, 19, 2022.

