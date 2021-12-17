Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reveal gender of their twins [Video]

This was made known in a collaborative post of Ronaldo and Rodriguez through their official Instagram accounts late evening of Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The gender reveal for Ronaldo and Rodriguez was made possible through help from their other four kids.

The gender reveal announcement came as Ronaldo's partner Rodriguez is already five months pregnant.

With their four children present Ronaldo and Rodriguez conducted the gender reveal in a fabulous video.

In the video, the kids burst the balloons representing the expected twins. One revealed pink confetti while the other was blue which indicated that the yet to be born twins will be a boy and a girl.

In the video, after the kids burst the balloons to reveal the gender there was a 1-2-3 count down followed by laughter and cheers for the gender of the unborn children.

The two girls shouted 'It’s a girl.' while the two boys shouted 'It’s a boy.'

Ronaldo and Rodriguez both tagged the video with a caption that said, “'Where life begins and love never ends' which was ended with heart emojis.

The gender reveal video by the couple has recorded over 19 million views and comes just after Rodriguez graced the Spanish edition of the popular magazine Cosmopolitan.