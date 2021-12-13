Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Didier Drogba to visit Nigeria in 2022

This was made known by Noah Dallaji who is the President of the Africa Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF).

Dallaji is known as a sports philanthropist who recently secured scholarships through his foundation for some players in the Premier League with Leicester City.

He has supported Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala in her girl child football program and also sponsored some young basketballers to the United States of America (USA).

Lat summer, Dallaji was responsible for bringing Trésor Lomana LuaLua, Khalilou Fadiga, and other African football legends to Bauchi last summer.

During the FCT SWAN symposium in Abuja, Dallaji revealed that he will be bringing in bigger names next year.

According to the philanthropist, newly appointed Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will be present at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in June 2022.

Drogba and Eto'o will be joined by David Beckham, Portugal, and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said, "In this stadium where we’re sitting down, in June, we’ll have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo would who grace the occasion and mentor the young ones.

"We’re working so hard on it and we’re going to have the meeting by sometimes in March in Manchester to see how things can be possible. He is convinced about it, I think he is going to come.

"The likes of David Beckham, and then few other stars from Africa here, our own people, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o would be here to mentor these young people.

"If that is the only thing we can do and give back to the society, we’ll continue to do it. With your help also. We’ll be talking to you more on it very soon, ones we make the progress.

"What we’re planing is to use talents to make sure that this continent being respected entirely but the continent can continue be respected except Nigeria take the lead. And that’s the contribution that we believe we can give in terms of sports and other aspect of talents that would make this work."