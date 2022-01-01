Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reflect on 2021 [Photos]

Both Ronaldo and Messi again had an incredible showing in the year 2021 based on their stats and awards.

Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to post a photo of his family in the new year.

Along with the photo was a message that described his accomplishments in the year 2021 and his ambition for Manchester United in 2022.

The message said, "2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions.

"Two different clubs and five different coaches. One Euro Final Stage played with my National Team and one World Cup Qualification left pending for 2022. At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Série A Top Scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career.

But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man. United. None of us is happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now.

Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!

Happy New Year and see you soon!"

Messi also highlighted his accomplishments, the impact of Covid, and a glimpse into 2022.

He wrote, "I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021. Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the shitty virus that never ends. Hopefully, 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug everyone !!!"