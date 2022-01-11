AFCON 2021: Chelsea defender Rüdiger heaps praise on Sierra Leone for holding champions Algeria

Sierra Leone came into the game as underdogs against Algeria the reigning AFCON champions.

Algeria boasted top stars such as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and West Ham forward Saïd Benrahma it was Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed N. Kamara who emerged as the man of the match.

Kamar pulled off several incredible saves as Sierra Leone recorded an unexpected point against Algeria.

After the game, there was criticism of the Algerians who came into the tournament as favorites but struggled to break down an organized Sierra Leone side.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was one of the few who praised the Sierra Leone team for their resilience against Algeria.

Pulse Nigeria

He took to Twitter to write, "Well played Sierra Leone Flag of Sierra Leone. ..What a result Fire Mohamed Kamara my MOTM Clapping hands sign #cleansheet #hustle #alwaysbelieve #AFCON2021."

Rudiger plays for the German national football team. However, he is of Sierra Leonean descent.