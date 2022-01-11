On Tuesday, January 11 2022 Sierra Leone recorded a 0-0 draw against Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E fixture played at the Japoma Stadium, Douala in Cameroon.
AFCON 2021: Chelsea defender Rüdiger heaps praise on Sierra Leone for holding champions Algeria
Rudiger was proud of Sierra Leone for their determination against Algeria.
Sierra Leone came into the game as underdogs against Algeria the reigning AFCON champions.
Algeria boasted top stars such as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and West Ham forward Saïd Benrahma it was Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed N. Kamara who emerged as the man of the match.
Kamar pulled off several incredible saves as Sierra Leone recorded an unexpected point against Algeria.
After the game, there was criticism of the Algerians who came into the tournament as favorites but struggled to break down an organized Sierra Leone side.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was one of the few who praised the Sierra Leone team for their resilience against Algeria.
He took to Twitter to write, "Well played Sierra Leone Flag of Sierra Leone. ..What a result Fire Mohamed Kamara my MOTM Clapping hands sign #cleansheet #hustle #alwaysbelieve #AFCON2021."
Rudiger plays for the German national football team. However, he is of Sierra Leonean descent.
Algeria takes on Equatorial Guinea in their next group fixture while Sierra Leone still has work to do if they are to progress from the group as they face Ivory Coast next on Sunday, January 16, 2022.