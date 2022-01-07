Burna Boy, Wizkid team up with UFC Champion Kamaru Usman for Ballon d'Or video

The song by Burna Boy features singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.

The title of the song Ballon d'Or is a reference to the most prestigious individual award for football players.

The single was released in late 2021 with the video now out. Burna Boy and Wizkid are seen holding Ballon d'Or as they dish out their verses in the video

However, a guest appearance by Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) star Kamaru Usman is one of the surprises from the video.

In the video, Usman, who is the reigning UFC welterweight champion, is seen holding his belt while Burna Boy and Wizkid perform. The UFC star was vibing to the song in several scenes in the video.

Usman, who is the first UFC Champion from Nigeria, is known to support Burna Boy and his music.

On several occasions, Usman has used Burna Boy's songs to walk out into the octagon before a fight.