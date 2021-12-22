Brazilian star Hulk and family pose with superhero namesake in the US [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Hulk took his pregnant partner and kids to have a good time in the USA.

Hulk

Brazilian football star Hulk has finally met his superhero namesake in the United States of America (USA).

Popularly known as Hulk, the Brazilian professional footballer's real name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa.

Following a memorable 2021, Hulk to his ex-niece who is now pregnant with his child to the United States of America.

Hulk spending some time with his pregnant partner in the US
Hulk and entourage boarded a private jet for some fun time at the Universal Studio in Florida.

The family holiday was a getaway for Hulk who had a really interesting year on and off the pitch.

Hulk who previously played for Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg and Portuguese outfit Porto showed his soft side.

Hulk took to his official Instagram account to share photos of their visit to the States.

Along with the post was a message that said, "A day of great adventure and fun with my Loves, thank you for everything GOD."

The Hulk took his kids on vacation
Along with Hulk on his trip were his kids Angelo Ian who is 13, Tiago who is 11, and Alice with six all with former partner Iran Angelo.

The 35-year old teamed up with former Chelsea star Diego Costa to form a fearsome attack for the eventual champions.

The Hulk and Costa were both instrumental in leading Atletico Mineiro to their first Brazilian Serie A title for 50 years.

Brazilian star Hulk and family pose with superhero namesake in the US [Photos]

