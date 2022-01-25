Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Rasheedat Ajibade has signed a three-year extension with Spanish Primera División.
Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade happy to extend with Atletico Madrid until 2025
The 22-year-old Ajibade will continue her career in Spain with Atleti Femenino.
Ajibade signed an extension with Atletico Madrid until 2025 on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Atletico Madrid announced the three-year extension through a message on their official Twitter account.
Along with the statement was a message from Ajibade that said, " I am very happy to renew for three more years with Atlético de Madrid and to be able to continue defending these colors "
Ajibade then took to her official Twitter account to share pictures from the occasion.
The message from Ajibade said, " It feels great to continue to be at @atletifemenino for 3 more years.
"I’m grateful to the club for continuing to show their faith in me after only a year here. I’ll continue to give everything to defend this club’s colors."
The 22-year-old recently was part of the Atletico Madrid team that suffered a 7-0 loss to Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa de España Femenina played at the weekend
Ajibade returns to action when Atletico Madrid continues their campaign against Alaves in a league fixture scheduled for Sunday, January 30, 2022.