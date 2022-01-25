Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade happy to extend with Atletico Madrid until 2025

Ajibade signed an extension with Atletico Madrid until 2025 on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Atletico Madrid announced the three-year extension through a message on their official Twitter account.

Along with the statement was a message from Ajibade that said, " I am very happy to renew for three more years with Atlético de Madrid and to be able to continue defending these colors "

Ajibade then took to her official Twitter account to share pictures from the occasion.

The message from Ajibade said, " It feels great to continue to be at @atletifemenino for 3 more years.

"I’m grateful to the club for continuing to show their faith in me after only a year here. I’ll continue to give everything to defend this club’s colors."

The 22-year-old recently was part of the Atletico Madrid team that suffered a 7-0 loss to Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa de España Femenina played at the weekend