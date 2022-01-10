Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacts as grandson makes history in FA Cup

D'Margio Wright-Phillips son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright made his debut in the FA Cup for Stoke City.

The 20-year-old D'Margio started the game for Stoke City as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win against Leyton Orient.

The two goals were scored by Tom Ince and Tyrese Campbell and in the 84th minute, D'Margio was substituted for Emre Tezgel.

D'Margio has now followed the footsteps of his grandfather Ian Wright and father Shaun Wright-Phillips participating in an FA Cup fixture.

After the game, Ian Wright was proud of his grandson for advancing the family's remarkable football legacy.

D'Margio is the son of former Chelsea and Manchester City wide man Shaun Wright-Phillips.

When Stoke confirmed the inclusion of D'Margio in their starting lineup, Ian Wright responded with seven star-eyes emojis.

Wright was on punditry duties as his former side Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

He was however upbeat about the achievements of his grandson. On ITV Sport, the 58-year-old said, "Great day for us. It makes me happy. The nerves. I've been thinking about it all day.

"You can't help but think about it. You just hope he plays well. Does well for himself, does well for the team.

"The team won, he played 86 minutes and the team took him off so I'm quite pleased he got through the game."

Michael O'Neill the Stoke manager was also full of praise for the young D'Margio.

He said, "D'Margio was a real bright spark though we didn't get the ball into him enough.

"He is capable of making of things happen. He is diminutive but brave."

"Young D'Margio Wright-Phillips has trained a lot with the first team recently and he's another forward that is a little bit different from what we have at this minute in time. We're excited by his progress."

D'Margio will aim to follow the footsteps of his grandfather who was victorious in the competition with Arsenal at the 1993 and 1998 editions.