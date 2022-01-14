'Xhaka must go' - Arsenal fans are fed up with midfielder after red card against Liverpool

Tosin Abayomi
Xhaka was sent off just 26 minutes into the game at Anfield.

Granit Xhaka produced another embarrassing performance

Arsenal were able to record a goalless draw away against Liverpool at Anfield in an English Football League (EFL) semifinal fixture played on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The Gunners settled into the game quickly against a Liverpool side without two key players Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Arsenal were however reduced to ten men after just 26 minutes of action. Granit Xhaka was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver following a dangerous tackle on Diogo Jota.

The Gunners had to take a pragmatic approach with a man down for the rest of the game.

Arsenal held on to get a draw in the first leg fixture against Liverpool however after the game the fans turned their attention to Xhaka.

It was the sixth red card of Xhaka's career and the Arsenal fans expressed their frustrations on social media.

According to most of the fans, Xhaka should be discarded from the team with immediate effect.

Xhaka's red card despite it being in a cup competition means he will miss Arsenal's next three games.

Xhaka's absence starts with an away trip against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, then the second leg EFL fixture against Liverpool at the Emirates, and another Premier League game against Burnley.

'Xhaka must go' - Arsenal fans are fed up with midfielder after red card against Liverpool

