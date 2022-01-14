American man arrested for selling drugs to Blessing Okagbare

Lira, on Wednesday, January, 12 was arrested in El-Paso, Texas for enabling doping in international sports competitions.

One of the charges against Lira is that he provided performance-enhancing drugs to a sprinter last summer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It has now been confirmed that the athlete he supplied at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is Nigeria's Okagbare.

There has not been much information about Nigerian track and field athlete Okagbare after her participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

The 33-year-old in the women’s 100 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics won her opening heat in 11.05 seconds.

Okagbare would not be able to progress at the games as she was suspended after a failed drug test.

Pulse Nigeria

Since then Okagbare has not participated in any track and field competition. There however has been a development about the banned substance she tested positive for.

When Okagbare returned to the United State from the Olympics in Tokyo the Federal authorities searched her cellphone.

It was then her connection with Lira was established. Here are some of the messages exchanged between Okagbare and Lira.

Okagbare wrote, “Is it safe to take a test this morning?” “Remember I took it Wednesday and then yesterday again. I wasn’t sure so I didn’t take a test.”

“Eric my body feel so good. Whatever you did is working so well.”

One of Lira's selected responses was “You are doing your part and you will be ready to dominate.”