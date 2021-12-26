Algerian star Sofiane Lokar dies from heart attack while playing on Christmas day

A Christmas football game turned into mourning as a Sofiane Lokar an Algerian footballer was reported dead.

This happened while Lokar was in action for Mouloudia Saida an Algerian second division side.

Several reports state that it was a game between Mouloudia Saida and ASM Oran.

Following a collision with his own goalkeeper in the 26th minute of the game, Lokar injured himself.

The medical personnel attended to Lokar and was subsequently cleared to continue participation in the encounter.

However, it seems he was not fit to return as just nine minutes later Lokar all of a sudden slumped to the floor.

In the 35th minute of the game, the medical personnel had to attend to him for the second time.

The efforts of the match paramedics who rushed to Lokar on the floor were in vain as he could not be resuscitated.

He passed away in what was a tragedy to Algerian football. According to reports the initial knock Lokar suffered by colliding with his goalkeeper was to his head.

He should not have been cleared for further participation in the game which may have prevented his tragic death.

Reports also confirm that Lokar recently got married just a week ago and was also captain of Mouloudia Saida.

Following his loss, the Algerian football community posted tributes on social media.

This is devastating news for Algeria reigning Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) Champions.