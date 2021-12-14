Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Burna Boy show off mini Ballon d'Or [Photos]

The 2021 Ballon d'Or was held in Paris, France last month with Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi emerging as the winner.

The Ballon d'Or is recognized as the most prestigious individual football accolade which has been handed out as far back as 1956.

Burna Boy and Wizkid, two of Nigerian leading musicians began to trend on social media due to the award.

Pulse Nigeria

This was following a snippet of the two artists showing off a mini replica of the Ballon d'Or in what appears to be a music video yet to be released.

In the video that has gone viral on social media both Wizkid and Burna Boy are singing to the lyrics of a song that includes the Ballon d'Or.

This is not the first time that Wizkid and Burna Boy will team up on a track. In Wizkid's fourth studio album titled Made in Lagos, he featured Burna Boy on the song titled Ginger.