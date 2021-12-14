Afrobeats stars Wizkid and Burna Boy show off mini Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Two Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid are set to drop a new song which is about popular football accolade Ballon d'Or.
The two Nigerian musicians tapped into the country's rich appreciation for the game of football.
The 2021 Ballon d'Or was held in Paris, France last month with Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi emerging as the winner.
The Ballon d'Or is recognized as the most prestigious individual football accolade which has been handed out as far back as 1956.
Burna Boy and Wizkid, two of Nigerian leading musicians began to trend on social media due to the award.
This was following a snippet of the two artists showing off a mini replica of the Ballon d'Or in what appears to be a music video yet to be released.
In the video that has gone viral on social media both Wizkid and Burna Boy are singing to the lyrics of a song that includes the Ballon d'Or.
This is not the first time that Wizkid and Burna Boy will team up on a track. In Wizkid's fourth studio album titled Made in Lagos, he featured Burna Boy on the song titled Ginger.
This is not the first time these two music stars will be involved in football. Wizkid modeled the Super Eagles kit to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia while Burna Boy has been involved in several Manchester United players as a supporter of the club.
