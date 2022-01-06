AFCON 2021: Super Eagles to take home N1.8B if they win the title in Cameroon

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Eagles are set for a huge payday should they win the AFCON.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stated its intent to increase the prize money for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, January 9, 2021.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe President of Africa’s football governing body has stated his intent to award players from the country that win the AFCON.

The AFCON winners are set to go home with a whopping $4.5million which is about 1.8 billion in naira.

The reward is asides from the prize money that the Federation will receive for winning the AFCON.

Speaking at Yaounde Motsepe said, “We want to increase the prize money and we are in discussions with sponsors because we have to show the world that African football is as good and amongst the best in the world."

The CAF President then explained the new incentive for the players will start next year.

“One of the things we want to do is to provide on top of the prize money which will be won by the winning nation, is to put aside prize money so that the nation that wins the AFCON next year, there is the prize money that will go to the players so that we’ll not experience the problems we’ve had in the past.

“Players are demotivated when they qualify because they don’t know how much they will earn by way of bonuses. We are working on those things.”

The Runners-up will take home $2.5million, Third place and fourth place are rewarded $2million while quarter-finalists with $800,000 each.

