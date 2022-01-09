AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

The threat to Mane was made by a notable 'juju' witch doctor from the Benin Republic.

The Liverpool star was advised by the witch doctor to not play at the AFCON.

The threat from the witch doctor had a caveat that explained if Mane participated in any game for Senegal he would die through a heart attack.

The message from the witch doctor has stirred controversy on social media with his fans scared of the threat and possible outcome.

Mane has however come out to respond to the threat by the witch doctor from the Benin Republic.

The 30-year-old forward dismissed the threat by the witch doctor and gave his reasons for doing so.

Mane is a devout Muslim and he responded by stating that all lives belong to Allah hence his dismissal of the threat.

Pulse Nigeria

The Liverpool star said, "I grew up convinced that death is in the hands of Allah only, and I believe that human life is neither advanced nor delayed, and I will participate in the match normally.

“And if I suffer a heart attack and die on the field, this magician will be only a means to achieve the command of Allah, so do not be deceived by him.”

Mane and his Senegal teammates finished as runners-up to Algeria at the last edition and are determined to be champions in Cameroon.