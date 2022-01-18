AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Shatta Wale as Ghana crash out after defeat to Comoros

Tosin Abayomi
Nigerians were more excited than Comoros who knocked out Ghana

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

The Black Stars of Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered a 2-3 loss to Comoros in their final group game played on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The loss meant that Ghana would end the group last with just one point from three games.

The Ghanaians needed an outright win to boost their chances of qualification to the next stage only to be reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute.

Captain Andre Ayew was sent off and Comoros capitalized on their numerical advantage to go two goals up.

Ghana would fight for their continuation in the competition to level the scores at 2-2 but Comoros scored a late winner to send the Black Stars out.

After the game, Nigerians took to Twitter to celebrate the elimination of west African rivals Ghana.

Key to the celebration was Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr whose stage name is Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale faced the full brunt of criticism for his country's exit from the tournament.

Shatta Wale stated recently that Nigerian artists do not promote their Ghanian counterparts.

This assertion by Shatta Wale resulted in retaliation by Nigerian fans on Twitter after Ghana exited the AFCON.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
While Ghana exited the tournament, Nigeria's Super Eagles take on Guinea Bissau in their last group game scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with qualification to the knockout stages already secure.

