AFCON 2021: Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu to lead FG's delegation to Cameroon

The 56-year-old in his first tenure as Lagos State Governor has been given the responsibility to lead a high-powered Federal Government delegation to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles play their first match on Tuesday, January 11,against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

The team departed to Garoua the venue of all their three group games on Monday, January 5, 2021.

The role of Sanwo-Olu with the team will be to offer leadership to the Super Eagles backed by the Muhammad Buhari administration.

Sanwo-Olu will not be the only government official that will be with the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

The other members in the delegation include the Chairmen of Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, and Honourable Olumide Osoba.

Femi Gbajabiamila The Speaker of the House of Representatives and Ovie Omo-Agege the Deputy Senate President will also be on the team.

Other members of the team are the Minister of State for Finance, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, Minister of Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Others are President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefun, a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS), and Special Adviser to Mr. President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi