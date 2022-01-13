AFCON 2021: 'Just like Eto'o' Fans lavish Aboubakar with praises after Cameroon rout Ethiopia

It was Ethiopia who went in front through Dawa Hotessa Dukele as early as the fourth minute to shock the crowd.

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi equalized for Cameroon with a header in the eighth minute as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar took matters into his own hands to put Cameroon in the front in the 53rd minute.

He then struck again converting across in the 55th minute for his second of the game.

Toko Ekambi scored his second of the game in the 67th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Indomitable Lions.

The victory means that Cameroon as the host country have six points and became the first side to qualify for the knockout stages.

Cameroon against Ethiopia produced five goals and football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the highest goalscoring game of the AFCON so far.

The star of the show was Cameroon captain Aboubakar who became the first Cameroon player to score in three consecutive AFCON games since Samuel Eto'o in 2008.

He is now the top scorer in the competition with four goals and fans lavished him with praises.

