AFCON 2021: 'Just like Eto'o' Fans lavish Aboubakar with praises after Cameroon rout Ethiopia

Tosin Abayomi
Aboubakar continues to produce the goals for Cameroon just like Samuel Eto'o

Vincent Aboubakar
Vincent Aboubakar

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon produced an impressive performance to beat Ethiopia 4-1 in their second group game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

It was Ethiopia who went in front through Dawa Hotessa Dukele as early as the fourth minute to shock the crowd.

Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi equalized for Cameroon with a header in the eighth minute as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar took matters into his own hands to put Cameroon in the front in the 53rd minute.

He then struck again converting across in the 55th minute for his second of the game.

Toko Ekambi scored his second of the game in the 67th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Indomitable Lions.

The victory means that Cameroon as the host country have six points and became the first side to qualify for the knockout stages.

Cameroon against Ethiopia produced five goals and football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the highest goalscoring game of the AFCON so far.

The star of the show was Cameroon captain Aboubakar who became the first Cameroon player to score in three consecutive AFCON games since Samuel Eto'o in 2008.

He is now the top scorer in the competition with four goals and fans lavished him with praises.

Cameroon will finish its group campaign with a game against Cape Verde scheduled for Monday, January 17, 2022.

