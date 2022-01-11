AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The AFCON is not going as smoothly as expected in Cameroon.

AFCON
AFCON

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, three Algerian journalists covering the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (AFCON) in Cameroon were reportedly robbed by unknown assailants.

Recommended articles

The journalists were leaving their hotel in Douala as a group when they were attacked by armed robbers.

The journalists were reportedly moving with a computer, their phone, a bag of money, and other valuable items.

During the robbery process, some of the journalists were stabbed.

One of the journalists that was stabbed is a member of the Algeria Press Service (APS) in Cameroon as a special envoy.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reacted to the incident stating that an investigation has been launched to find out the perpetrators.

The statement read by Africa's football governing body said, “CAF is aware of an alleged incident involving three Algerian journalists in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday night, 09 January 2022.

There is trouble at the AFCON
There is trouble at the AFCON Pulse Nigeria

“CAF is liaising with local government authorities to understand the details of the incident as this is now a Police investigation.

“We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wishes them speedy recovery. For now, we will await a detailed report of what transpired.

“The safety of each and every individual attending the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government.”

The Algerian journalist have been treated as an investigation to recover their valuable items continues.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

Check out the 4-star Ribadou hotel where the Super Eagles will stay for 3 AFCON group games

Check out the 4-star Ribadou hotel where the Super Eagles will stay for 3 AFCON group games

AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

Pulse Recap: AFCON 2021 Day 2 fails to excite as favourites Morocco, Senegal toil

Pulse Recap: AFCON 2021 Day 2 fails to excite as favourites Morocco, Senegal toil

Trending

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021 Most expensive players

Media Watch: Iheanacho and Onyekuru come close to blows before AFCON opener

Iheanacho and Onyekuru

AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

Sadio Mane

AFCON 2021: Al-Shabab blame NFF for Ighalo's absence in Cameroon

Odion Ighalo