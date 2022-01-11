AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

The journalists were leaving their hotel in Douala as a group when they were attacked by armed robbers.

The journalists were reportedly moving with a computer, their phone, a bag of money, and other valuable items.

During the robbery process, some of the journalists were stabbed.

One of the journalists that was stabbed is a member of the Algeria Press Service (APS) in Cameroon as a special envoy.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reacted to the incident stating that an investigation has been launched to find out the perpetrators.

The statement read by Africa's football governing body said, “CAF is aware of an alleged incident involving three Algerian journalists in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday night, 09 January 2022.

“CAF is liaising with local government authorities to understand the details of the incident as this is now a Police investigation.

“We are also reaching out to the three journalists and wishes them speedy recovery. For now, we will await a detailed report of what transpired.

“The safety of each and every individual attending the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is a priority for CAF and also our partners, the Cameroon government.”